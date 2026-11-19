The Clios expanded its recognitions beyond excellence in advertising and marketing to honor creators with its inaugural Clio Creator Awards this year.

Host Terry Crews ushered the audience through the show Wednesday night as creators were awarded for their notable impact videos, brand partnerships and creative executions from the past year.

The awards show streamed live on YouTube from the Dolby Theatre with special performances from Julien Cohen and his five-piece band, a sweet moment between Crews and Internet-famous Brodie the dog and a live rendition of Romeo Bingham’s viral Dr. Pepper jingle.

Among the night’s top honors, Bingham was named Creator of the Year following her breakout success that helped catapult her career. The soda company was named Brand of the Year, while Deutsch, the creative agency behind the viral ad, was recognized as Creative Agency of the Year.

“Creators aren’t just participating in culture, they’re shaping it,” said Nicole Purcell, CEO of the Clios. “The inaugural Clio Creator Awards recognize the incredible talent and originality driving this industry forward, from creators building their own communities to brands finding new ways to connect with audiences. These are storytellers whose influence extends far beyond their platforms, and we’re proud to give them the recognition they deserve.”

The organization also handed out two speciality awards. Dhar Mann took home the 2026 Clio Creator Impact Award for his growth in the kids and family sector. The creator announced partnerships with Fox Creator Studios and Disney within the past year.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Clio Creator Rising Star Award, which honored an emerging creator who has demonstrated exceptional creative craft, rapid breakthrough momentum and distinct cultural influence, was presented to short-form storyteller Grace Wells.

Other notable creator winners included Best Creator & Brand Collaborations for Michelle Khare for her Challenge Accepted series “I Tried Tom Cruise’s Deadliest Stunt” in collaboration with Red Bull.

Jordan Stallion won best creative execution for his “From Glasses Thrower to Chief Content Officer” advertisement by Greenlight Group. Kylie Kelce took home the podcasting award for “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,” and Wave Sports & Entertainment accepted on her behalf.

MrBeast’s Make a Wish campaign video “I Granted 100 Kids Their Biggest Wish!” won for best public relations, while fern’s “The Taliban Highway: From the Last Nomads to the New Silk Road” won for best video.

Clio Creators accepted submissions across Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and other emerging content creation platforms and were voted on by a committee of creators, advertisers and more.