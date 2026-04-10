ESPN NBA Announcer Mark Jones to Exit After 36 Years

ESPN confirmed Friday that NBA and college football announcer Mark Jones will leave the network after a 36-year career.

Jones’ final game as a play-by-play announcer will be the Orlando Magic vs. the Boston Celtics in Boston on Sunday. It was his decision to leave, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Athletic first reported Jones’ exit.

“I have decided that it’s time to move on,” Jones posted on his Instagram. “From the day Dennis Swanson hired me in 1990 and working with the best producer in the business Kim Belton, until today I will forever be grateful for the many friends and colleagues along the way. As I move on to my next chapter I believe my best work is yet to come. I’ll be out there cookin’ hotter than fish grease!”

His Instagram post featured highlights from his years at the sports network, including his participation in the first all-Black TV announcing crew for the NBA Finals and his interview with former President Barack Obama.

Jones, 64, joined ESPN in 1990. He was once ESPN’s No. 2 NBA play-by-play announcer, though the network has since prioritized announcers such as Mike Breen, Dave Pasch and Ryan Ruocco in recent years. Jones also contributed to the network’s college football coverage, including late-night Pac-12 games.

“Mark has made an enduring impact at ESPN since 1990, serving as a signature voice primarily within our NBA and college football coverage and across nearly all of our platforms,” ESPN said in a statement. “We’re grateful for Mark’s countless contributions and we wish him continued success.”