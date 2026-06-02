‘Access Hollywood’ Producer Rob Silverstein, Front Office Sports Team Up for Daily TV News Program | Exclusive

“Access Hollywood” producer and “Access Live” creator Rob Silverstein is teaming up with Front Office Sports for a new daily news program launching this fall, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

“Front Office Sports Tonight” will be a 30-minute, nationally syndicated television show that goes beyond the field of play to break down the most important cultural, entertainment and business stories in the world of sports. It will also feature interviews from the people driving the news and on-the-ground segments from the places where the day’s biggest stories unfold.

The show, which launches on Sept. 14 and is produced by Front Office Sports Studios, will air Monday through Friday and once on the weekend each week. Its content will be informed by the reporting published by Front Office Sports journalists.

Silverstein will serve as executive producer of “Front Office Sports Tonight,” leading its development and overseeing talent and content direction.

“We’re thrilled to have Rob Silverstein, an experienced television producer, leading Front Office Sports Tonight,” Front Office Sports Studios head Morgan Hertzan said in a Tuesday statement. “Rob’s remarkable storytelling instincts, combined with Front Office Sports’s insider reporting and access, will undoubtedly make this series a must-watch. We’re excited to partner with him as we work towards the show’s launch this fall.”

“Rob is one of the best in the business when it comes to creating culturally relevant programming that captures audiences,” Front Office Sports founder and CEO Adam White added. “We couldn’t be more excited to pair him with our talented reporters and have him guide the development of ‘Front Office Sports Tonight.’ This is a first-of-its-kind program that will set a new standard for sports entertainment.”

Silverstein is a three-time Emmy-winning TV producer who spent more than two decades as the EP of “Access Hollywood,” where he led coverage of Hollywood’s biggest cultural moments, including multiple live Emmy and Golden Globe red carpet specials. He also worked for CBS Sports, where he produced the World Series pregame show and helped produce late-night Olympic programming in Albertville, France, and Lillehammer, Norway.

“Front Office Sports has its finger on the pulse of where sports and entertainment are headed, and I’m thrilled to help shape this show,” Silverstein said in his own statement. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to produce across both sports and entertainment, and this project is an exciting chance to bring those realms together in a fresh and compelling way.”

“Front Office Sports Tonight” has been cleared in over 85% of America, including all of the top 50 markets. It will be broadcast across the country on an array of station groups — including those owned by Fox, Hearst, Nexstar, Sinclair, Gray, Scripps, Sunbeam, American Spirit and Lockwood. In New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston, Phoenix, Seattle, Orlando, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., the show will be seen on Fox-owned television stations.