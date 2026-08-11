Ilona Maher Hits the Gym With Celebrity Guests in ‘Power Hour’ Digital Series | Exclusive

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Ilona Maher has spent plenty of hours in the gym, so she’s ready to invite some of her celebrity peers to join her for her new digital series “Power Hour.”

Kicking off Aug. 20 on the “House of Maher” YouTube page, the Olympic rugby player “invites the biggest names in sports and entertainment to the gym to test their limits” as they share stories and a workout together. Her initial round of guests includes Kylie Kelce, Azzi Fudd and Bretman Rock. “The workouts are real, but the banter does the heavy lifting,” per Tuesday’s announcement.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the gym over the years, and now I get to invite some incredible people into a space I absolutely love,” Maher said in a statement. “The gym has a funny way of bringing out the real you, and there’s no hiding when you’re pushing your limits and sweating it out. You’ll get to see people’s true strength, their real personalities and how they handle a genuine challenge, and honestly, that’s where the magic happens. ‘Power Hour’ is all of that grit and heart… plus a whole lot of laughs.”

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“Ilona has built a passionate fan base by creating content that feels genuine, funny, and completely herself,” Wave EVP of Original Content Tunde “TD” St. Matthew-Daniel added. “In ‘Power Hour,’ fans get to see Ilona in her natural habitat — as a world-class athlete, an elite competitor and the most fun workout buddy ever — alongside a lineup of unexpected special guests. It’s an exciting next chapter in our partnership and a great example of how we build premium, talent-driven digital series around today’s most compelling talent.”

“Power Hour” comes after Maher has already made a name for herself in the digital space as both a viral pop culture figure, but also as the co-host of her “House of Maher” podcast with sisters Adrianna and Olivia Maher. Outside of sports, her other ventures include placing second on Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” opposite Alan Bersten, being named Best Breakthrough Athlete of the Year at the 2025 ESPY Awards and multiple entries in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editions. And that’s all in addition to her Bronze medal from Paris 2024!

“Power Hour with Ilona Maher” kicks off Thursday, Aug. 20.