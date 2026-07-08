Justin Bieber Joins Madonna, Shakira and BTS to Co-Headline First-Ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Justin Bieber will join BTS, Shakira and Madonna for the first FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” Bieber said in a statement to media.

The historic 2026 World Cup halftime show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. More than $30 million has already been raised.

Other performers include Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS22 Chorus, the celebrated choir of 4th and 5th graders from a Staten Island public elementary school, featuring Coldplay. Characters from the Muppets and “Sesame Street” will also make appearance. The 11-minute Halftime Show has been curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show will take place on Sunday, July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, normally known as the MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, N.J. The remaining teams are Argentina, Belgium, England, France, Morocco, Norway, Spain and Switzerland.

The Final Halftime Show is produced by Global Citizen in collaboration with Live Nation and Done + Dusted.

The Canadian singer first rose to fame with “Baby” in 2010 and has had a number of hits including “YUKON,” “Sorry” and “One Less Lonely Girl.” This past year he headlined the 2026 Coachella Festival.