FIFA World Cup Fever Heats Up as ‘Spider-Man’ Swings Higher | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of June 13-19, the “FIFA World Cup” claims the top spot with 5.9% of mentions as the tournament gains steam through its group stage. “Toy Story 5” holds second with 5.3% in the immediate wake of its June 19 theatrical release. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” makes the week’s biggest move, jumping to third at 4.9% as anticipation continues to build ahead of its July 31 debut.

“House of the Dragon” rises to fourth at 2.8% as anticipation builds ahead of its Season 3 premiere on HBO June 21, while “Supergirl” climbs to 2.7% of mentions as its June 26 theatrical release approaches. “Michael” slips slightly to 2.2% eight weeks after its theatrical release. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” slips to 2% as its theatrical momentum levels off following its May 22 release.

“Obsession” stays in the top ten. “Dutton Ranch” falls to 1.8% as the “Yellowstone” spinoff heads towards its July 3 season finale, and “Grand Theft Auto IV” rounds out the Top 10 at 1.8% as anticipation for the title’s release later this year.