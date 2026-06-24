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FIFA World Cup Fever Heats Up as ‘Spider-Man’ Swings Higher | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 6/13/26-6/19/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of June 13-19, the “FIFA World Cup” claims the top spot with 5.9% of mentions as the tournament gains steam through its group stage. “Toy Story 5” holds second with 5.3% in the immediate wake of its June 19 theatrical release. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” makes the week’s biggest move, jumping to third at 4.9% as anticipation continues to build ahead of its July 31 debut.

“House of the Dragon” rises to fourth at 2.8% as anticipation builds ahead of its Season 3 premiere on HBO June 21, while “Supergirl” climbs to 2.7% of mentions as its June 26 theatrical release approaches. “Michael” slips slightly to 2.2% eight weeks after its theatrical release. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” slips to 2% as its theatrical momentum levels off following its May 22 release.

“Obsession” stays in the top ten. “Dutton Ranch” falls to 1.8% as the “Yellowstone” spinoff heads towards its July 3 season finale, and “Grand Theft Auto IV” rounds out the Top 10 at 1.8% as anticipation for the title’s release later this year.

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