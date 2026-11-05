LIV Golf Shuts Down After 5 Years, Ending Its Run on Fox Sports

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LIV Golf is shutting down after five years and more than $5 billion in Saudi backing, ending the upstart league’s challenge to the PGA Tour and its short-lived television run on Fox Sports.

An attorney for LIV confirmed during a New Jersey bankruptcy hearing Thursday that the league would wind down after a proposed rescue investment collapsed, according to The Associated Press. The decision comes just months after Fox Sports expanded its coverage of LIV, which had been trying to build a viable U.S. TV audience following two seasons on The CW.