Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Merges With PGA Tour, Ending War

An ongoing war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has ended with the two entities merging. This will put an end to the lawsuits stemming from LIV Golf poaching the PGA Tour’s players.

Furthermore, PGA players who hopped ship to join LIV Golf will be able to regain membership once the 2023 season wraps up.

Both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf bring unique benefits to the table. LIV Golf has the financial backing and power of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund (the PIF), and the PGA Tour has deals with Disney, Paramount, NBC Sports and others.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.”

“Going forward,” he continued, “fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made – to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.”

The name of the new entity that combines the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has yet to be determined. The new entity will be invested in by the PIF to “facilitate its growth and success.”

“Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world,” said PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in a statement. “We are proud to partner with the PGA Tour to leverage PIF’s unparalleled success and track record of unlocking value and bringing innovation and global best practices to business and sectors worldwide. We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans.”

LIV did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. A spokesperson for the PGA Tour declined to comment beyond the press release.