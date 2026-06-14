Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet and More Celebrate Knicks NBA Finals Win After 53-Year Drought | Video

Spike Lee, who has supported the New York Knicks for decades, cheered from the floor of the Frost Baker Center. Timothée Chalamet celebrated with the team in the locker room. Across the city of New York, Knicks fans of decades and mere minutes toasted the team after their historic NBA Finals win following a 53-year drought.

Lee has been seen courtside at Knicks games for over 40 years. For a lot of fans, his name is nearly synonymous with the team itself, and he dates his fandom back to Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals.

Spike Lee became a Knicks season ticket holder in 1985.



His first game was Patrick Ewing’s first game.



He has his first NBA title, 41 years later. pic.twitter.com/Kwwm8A3jk4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2026

Chalamet, who has been a constant fixture at big Knicks games in recent years, was also on hand to celebrate the big moment.

“WAY RATHER THIS THAN THE OSCARS!” 🔥



Timothée Chalamet hyped for the Knicks title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DL94Aw6V9b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2026

He did so in a huge way by joining the team in the locker room, after telling ESPN, “Way rather this than the Oscars! Come on, baby! The Knicks are champions, baby!”

timothée chalamet getting SOAKED in champagne in the knicks locker room and the players calling him lisan al gaib 😭 pic.twitter.com/JEsrJ9J5WW — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) June 14, 2026

Jennifer Lopez also proclaimed her Knicks fandom on social media. “I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run. We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years,” she wrote on X.

Congratulations to the New York Knickerbockers, NBA Champions!!!!!



I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run. We have all been waiting patiently… pic.twitter.com/ugCRWkkjJf — jlo (@JLo) June 14, 2026

“Thank you for uniting our city again…for uniting the world. You restored faith, hope and belief in that there’s nothing we can’t do!! Hard work, goodness and teamwork pays off! You set the city on fire!!”

The amazing Alicia Keys was closing out the Tribeca Film Festival last night as the Knicks won and did Empire State of Mind 🔥pic.twitter.com/Zeamym2X9S — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 14, 2026

Alicia Keys, who was performing at Tribeca Saturday night, took the moment as an opportunity to perform “Empire State of Mind,” her 2009 hit with Jay-Z.

New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the city will toast the Knicks with a parade on Thursday.

The Knicks’ win was powered in large part by the Herculean efforts of Jalen Brunson, who racked up 45 points to spur the Knicks to a 94-90 win in San Antonio, Texas. Brunson, who joined the team in 2022, has been a spark for the team ever since.