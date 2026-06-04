Spike Lee, John Krasinski, Amy Schumer Back NYC Filming in New PSA: ‘It’s So Magical, What Happens When You’re Shooting in New York’

Famous New Yorkers rallied together for a PSA released by Mayor Zohran Mamdani raving over the perks of filming in the city.

Spike Lee, Amy Schumer, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Darren Aronofsky and Celine Song all banded together for Mayor Mamdani’s PSA touting how ideal it is to shoot films and TV shows in New York City. Whether it was tax breaks or an energy, they all agreed more people should be taking advantage of shooting in the city. Rafael Espinal, the commissioner of the media and entertainment office, kicked off the video explaining the city was “cutting the red tape” when it came to getting shoots off the ground. Then the stampede of celebrities took over.

“People are in the habit of discounting New York because they think it’s so expensive, or it seems unattainable to shoot here,” Schumer said. “Then you find out, with the tax breaks here, it’s never been easier to shoot in New York.”

“I remember there was a time where a lot of stuff would shoot in Toronto, but it’s not New York. You save a couple of nickels — you don’t even have to know it was shot in Toronto — but you feel like something’s off,” Lee continued.

Lyonne added: “It’s so magical, what happens when you’re shooting in New York. There’s nothing in the world like a New York night shoot, and everything’s all sparkly, and the lights. ‘After Hours,’ ‘Taxi Driver,’ ‘Midnight Cowboy’ — it’s Manhattan.”

With the PSA being put out by the mayor’s office of media and entertainment, there was of course further focus on how easy it is to work with the city’s government when it came to pulling off a new shoot.

“Working with the film office here in New York and the city agencies has been a dream come true because I think there’s an understanding from all sides how special it is to shoot in New York,” Krasinski said.

Lee added: “Whether a student film or a big budget film, they’re gonna do what they can to help you make your film.”

Wrapping up the PSA, Schumer returned to say, “New York is there to service whatever you’re looking for and the story you’re telling. One of the things that you learn as a filmmaker is that every frame should have a purpose. It should be part of telling your story. And whatever that story is, whatever mood you’re looking for, New York has it for you.”

The full New York City PSA is available to watch in the video above.