Super Bowl Viewers Flay ‘Dystopian’ Commercials for Heavy Lean on AI, Crypto and Weight Loss: ‘Golden Era’ Is Over

While some watch the Super Bowl each year for the game, others go for the halftime show, and still others are mostly just there for the commercials. But, this year, viewers were pretty irritated by those ads, noticing that many of them seem to center on the same few products.

“My takeaway from the super bowl ads is that the entire American economy is being propped up by AI, weight loss drugs, cryptocurrency and gambling,” Axios reporter Andrew Solender observed online on Sunday night. He wasn’t the only one who noticed it either.

“All the super bowl ads being for ai, surveillance technologies, glp-1, scientology, gambling… the golden era of super bowl ads is kinda over,” YouTuber and actor Tyler Oakley mourned.

all the super bowl ads being for ai, surveillance technologies, glp-1, scientology, gambling… the golden era of super bowl ads is kinda over — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) February 9, 2026

my takeaway from the super bowl ads is that the entire american economy is being propped up by AI, weight loss drugs, cryptocurrency and gambling — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 9, 2026

There were a few specific commercials that drew especially harsh criticism, including one for the weight loss drug Ro, which aired an ad starring tennis legend Serena Williams.

One fan opined that it felt like a “Black Mirror” episode, while others argued that it was a result of Williams facing criticisms on her body for years.

“This is so sick mind you this woman has been in great health for most of her life,” one viewer wrote.

“A child who is not embraced by the village comes back to burn down the village” … if people wanted her to be a great role model on body image perhaps they would have kept silent in her youth, over her image https://t.co/Ttyv7HQAQx — Nywele Ngumu (@mariahsudi) February 9, 2026

This feels like a black mirror episode :/ https://t.co/XS9t99Q5ei — Elsie not Elise 💿 (@ElsienotElisee) February 9, 2026

this is so sick mind you this woman has been in great health for most of her life… https://t.co/uhnFD0bGRy — nclecta (@ShansDaBoss) February 9, 2026

Ring also faced harsh criticism for their Super Bowl spot, which touted the ability of their video doorbells to sync up and locate lost pets. Many viewers immediately questioned the security of the feature, pointing out that it could be used for more than just locating animals.

“Yeah so this is beyond evil and disgusting,” one user wrote. “Hopefully i don’t need to explain why giving an ai company access to your security cameras and allowing them to actively surveil/track/identify whatever they want from it is a bad thing.”

One viewer even compared it to the technology created by Bruce Wayne in “The Dark Knight,” which allowed him to turn every cell phone and device in the city into a surveillance tool.

Yeah so this is beyond evil and disgusting. Hopefully i don’t need to explain why giving an ai company access to your security cameras and allowing them to actively surveil/track/identify whatever they want from it is a bad thing. https://t.co/oTlq6XRpnm — Lana the Bug 🪲💕 (@lanabeesfw) February 9, 2026

This was a commercial last night from the Super Bowl for Ring.



If you think this is only being used to just locate pets then you are sadly mistaken. Welcome to the surveillance state. pic.twitter.com/43rrORGDOR — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) February 9, 2026

Y’all, this Ring Doorbell Camera commercial was creepy as can be.



They are not even hiding it anymore. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sYP0r65Xoh — Sol 🕊️ (@SollyinTexas) February 9, 2026

The best Ad tonight was Ring Doorbells admitting they essentially made this: pic.twitter.com/Hl6opeFcMJ — Sean Connory (@SeanConnoryX) February 9, 2026

Coinbase, a bitcoin company, also drew the ire of viewers, when they ran an ad that started out as a karaoke moment. Fans happily sang along with the Backstreet Boys’ hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” as lyrics flashed onscreen, only for the final lyric cards to reveal that it was actually an ad for cryptocurrency.

“The room I’m in ERUPTED in boos when we found out it was a coinbase ad,” one person posted. Another offered video evidence of exactly that happening.

my super bowl party full of women was shocked appalled and terrified by the backstreet boys karaoke coinbase ad. textbook example of scaring the hoes. you people should be ashamed of your yourselves — g a b y (@gabydvj) February 9, 2026

You can see more reactions to this year’s Super Bowl commercials below.

These SuperBowl commercials are awful. It’s all nostalgia, and AI. It’s dystopian at this point. None of these ads are memorable. No storytelling – just slop. — JO (@drjotengii) February 9, 2026

I'm nostalgic for the days when Super Bowl commercials were simply the funniest ads of the year and we all watched them live VS every commercial releasing online the week before and being a combination of celebrity spokespeople and 90's reboots. — ʟᴜᴋᴇ ʙᴀʀɴᴇᴛᴛ (@LukeBarnett) February 2, 2026

i liked how all the super bowl ads were just straight up about ai replacing you they didnt even try to hide it pic.twitter.com/Mzpmpj18Yh — sadie (@sadiekunt) February 9, 2026