The Super Bowl is coming to Imax for the first time ever.

In addition to airing on ESPN, ABC, Disney+ and Univision, Super Bowl LXI will be presented across hundreds of Imax theaters in the U.S. and in international theaters including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil. The game, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 14, will mark the largest live event in Imax history.

The screenings, designed to bring together fans in a premium theatrical environment, come from a partnership between ESPN, The Walt Disney Company, the National Football League (NFL) and Imax.

Kicking off at 6 p.m. ET, the one-day only event will feature ESPN’s main Super Bowl LXI game telecast as well as pregame and postgame coverage headed up by ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast team Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge. Stretching over four hours, the show will also feature Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show headlined by JAŸ-Z.

“Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports, and this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and Imax takes it to a historic new scale,” Ken Potrock, president of Major Event Integration for The Walt Disney Company, said. “With ESPN’s first Super Bowl, we’re reaching fans across an unprecedented range of platforms and meeting them wherever they want to be, with unique moments that only Disney and ESPN can deliver.”

“The Super Bowl is a one-of-a-kind global cultural event imbued with spectacle, sound, drama and heroes — all the makings of a great Imax experience,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, added. “This is a milestone for Imax that further elevates our standing as a premier global platform for entertainment and events, and we’re excited to work in partnership with Disney, ESPN and the NFL to give football fans an unforgettable night.”

The Imax screenings add to ESPN’s viewing options for the game, which include

“Super Bowl LXI with Peyton and Eli” on ESPN2, “Super Bowl LXI Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPNU, “Super Bowl LXI Playbook with Next Gen Stats” on the NFL Network and the first-ever “Star Wars Funday Football” animated telecast available on Disney+, ESPN App, Disney Channel and Disney XD.

Tickets for the Imax presentation of Super Bowl LXI are expected to go on sale in January 2027.