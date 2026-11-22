Tom Jackson, the former Denver Broncos linebacker who became one of ESPN’s most recognizable football analysts, has died. He was 75.

Jackson died Friday, Nov. 20, his family and ESPN announced Sunday. In accordance with the family’s wishes, the news was shared at the beginning of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” by longtime colleague and friend Chris Berman, who paid tribute to Jackson during the broadcast.

“We’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson. I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on ‘NFL Primetime’ and ‘Sunday NFL Countdown,’” Berman read from a statement he wrote. “Tom ended up being my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching one of our shows on ESPN, he was your best friend, too.”

“We’ve lost one of the best human beings to ever walk the planet.”



Chris Berman announces the death of his longtime broadcast partner and best friend, Tom Jackson.



What an iconic duo for all those years. Thank you, TJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0eogqMa73r — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

Jackson’s death came as a shock to Berman, who said the two had spoken on Tuesday. “He was a vital 75,” he added.



After being selected by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL draft, Jackson became an integral part of the team’s famed “Orange Crush” defense, helping lead the team to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1978. The linebacker was named to three Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro in 1977. He was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1992.

After retiring from football in 1986, Jackson transitioned to broadcasting, joining ESPN in 1987 as an NFL analyst. He became a fixture on “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “NFL Primetime,” where his was paired with Berman.

The duo became known for their chemistry and humor. Jackson remained with ESPN until 2016, later reuniting with Berman for a digital version of “NFL Primetime” in 2019.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Bronco’s said of Jackson: “The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson… An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country.”

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and his daughters, Taylor and Morgan.

No cause of death was immediately announced.