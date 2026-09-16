Joe Buck Signs $108 Million ESPN Contract Extension

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Joe Buck has agreed to a six-year contract extension with ESPN worth roughly $108 million, keeping the veteran broadcaster as the voice of “Monday Night Football” into the next decade, according to The Athletic.

The deal will reportedly pay Buck approximately $18 million annually, up from the $15 million per year he received under the five-year contract he signed with ESPN in 2022. The extension will keep Buck at the network for its first Super Bowl broadcast in February and its next Super Bowl in 2031.

ESPN declined to discuss the specifics of Buck’s deal.

“With this historic season for ESPN now underway, our entire focus is on bringing fans the best possible football coverage, culminating with our first Super Bowl,” ESPN executive vice president of communications Josh Krulewitz said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “To that end, we won’t be addressing talent contract specifics publicly before the Super Bowl.”

Buck joined ESPN alongside longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman in 2022 after the pair left Fox Sports. The two are now in their 25th season calling NFL games together and will be in the booth when ESPN and ABC broadcast Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14.

Aikman, however, has yet to sign an extension of his own. The Hall of Fame quarterback is entering the final year of the five-year, $90 million contract he signed with ESPN in 2022, according to The Athletic.

Buck’s new deal could also set up a return to baseball. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro has expressed interest in acquiring World Series rights beginning in 2029 and has told Buck he would like him to call the games if ESPN lands the package, The Athletic reported. Calling baseball is not included in Buck’s new contract.

Before joining ESPN, Buck spent nearly three decades at Fox Sports, where he served as the network’s lead NFL and MLB play-by-play announcer and called 24 World Series.