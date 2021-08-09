Sportscaster Joe Buck Takes Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Duties This Week

Sportscaster and voice of the World Series Joe Buck begins a new gig at “Jeopardy!” this week as guest host.

Buck will host the timeless trivia quiz show starting Monday through Aug. 13. The play-by-play commentator said in a statement to “Jeopardy!” that he’s “done Super Bowls and World Series and U.S. Opens, but to get to stand on this stage and host this show is really a career highlight.”

Buck said he’s been a fan of the quiz show for years and is excited to get behind the podium. “To be on the inside of it, see how it works, see the intensity of the game, I will go home with a newfound appreciation for something I already appreciate,” Buck said.

Sadly for Buck, not everyone is thrilled at the idea of seeing him in the place of the late, great “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek. Some people actually were pretty mad when Buck’s guest hosting gig was merely announced earlier this year.

After Trebek passed away last November “Jeopardy!” has been rotating through a gauntlet of guest hosts including CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Oz and Katie Couric. Executive producer Mike Richards, who guest hosted earlier this year, has emerged as the front-runner to be named permanent host.

A sizable amount of “Jeopardy!” fans have been lobbying for actor LeVar Burton to become the permanent host after guest hosting the show at the end of July — so needless to say those people aren’t warming up to the idea of Buck (or really, anyone else) taking the reigns.

One fan of the show said on Twitter, “I watch Jeopardy often… I like Jeopardy a lot… I will be pretending as if this week’s shows were lost and will never be aired. Some people like Joe Buck… I am not some people…”

Why are some people so quick to assume that Joe Buck sucks? Well, for starters, it’s partly because of the man’s resume. His commentary anchors every World Series (and has since 1996) and he’s been a staple at the Super Bowl since 2002. Now, with the “Jeopardy!” gig, Buck’s detractors are halfway joking that Buck should give someone else a turn at the wheel.

Buck’s also gotten some hate because of who his father is — legendary Hall of Fame sportscaster Jack Buck. Those who aren’t Buck’s biggest fans will claim that he’s gotten his jobs because of who his dad is, but that likely doesn’t extend to “Jeopardy!” since it’s a completely different arena.

Buck joked online that he expects “armchair hosts” to critique his performance this week. “This is the week!!! Hosting @Jeopardy tomorrow through Friday. Excited to see how it came out. Can’t wait for all the armchair hosts to tell me how it should be done. Hahahahaha. Oh and I know who wins,” Buck joked.

“Jeopardy!” still hasn’t chosen a permanent host, though last week that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards emerged as the front-runner in the race to fill Trebek’s shoes.

Buck’s first episode hosting “Jeopardy!” airs at 4 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST Monday, Aug. 9.