Tony Romo in Contact With CBS Sports ‘About Next Steps’ Following OWI-Related Leave, Rep Says

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Tony Romo is in contact with CBS Sports about “next steps” after being placed on leave following his July OWI arrest, his representative shared Thursday.

The update came shortly after it was reported that the retired quarterback-turned-sports broadcaster was facing three new citations tied to his arrest last month, where he was initially booked for suspicion of operating while intoxicated in Milwaukee, Wisc. Now, according to multiple media reports, Romo has been hit with first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side and possessing open intoxicants in his vehicle.

In response to this update, Romo’s spokesperson told TMZ, “Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved.”

Additionally, the spokesperson shared that they “are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close,” as well as “communicating with CBS about next steps.”

A representative for CBS Sports did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

As we previously reported, CBS Sports placed Romo, its lead NFL analyst, on leave following his arrest last month in Milwaukee on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice,” a CBS Sports spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap at the end of July.

Per local authorities, Romo was arrested July 23 by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office after deputies stopped his vehicle on Interstate 43. He was then cited for suspicion of operating while intoxicated, as well as for an open-container violation and unsafe passing. Under Wisconsin law, a first-offense OWI is generally treated as a civil offense rather than a criminal charge.

The network tapped J.J. Watt to join Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson during Romo’s absence.

Earlier this month, CBS Sports shared it had yet to decide whether Romo would return to the broadcast booth, with network chief David Berson noting there was “no timetable” for a final decision.

“It’s an evolving situation, and therefore we’re still investigating,” Berson said at CBS Sports’ annual NFL season preview event in New York. “There is no timetable or final decision at this time.”

“We have to consider the impact on our image and our brand,” he added. “That’s very important to us. Whether the games, marketing, PR, social, the focus should be, and needs to be, on our presentation and this great product, and not on any other factors.”

Berson then expressed gratitude for the way others have been “stepping up and responding” in the wake of the controversy, adding, “Fortunately, we have a very deep bench.”