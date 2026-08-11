CBS Sports Has ‘No Timetable’ for Tony Romo Return After DUI Arrest

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CBS Sports has yet to decide whether Tony Romo will return to the broadcast booth following his DUI arrest last month, with network chief David Berson saying Tuesday there is “no timetable” for a final decision.

“It’s an evolving situation, and therefore we’re still investigating,” Berson said Tuesday at CBS Sports’ annual NFL season preview event in New York. “There is no timetable or final decision at this time.”

As TheWrap previously reported, CBS Sports placed Romo on leave “until further notice” on July 31 following his arrest in Milwaukee, Wis. on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The network named J.J. Watt to join Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on its No. 1 NFL broadcast team during Romo’s absence.

Berson said Tuesday that CBS is considering the potential impact on the network as it weighs Romo’s future.

“We have to consider the impact on our image and our brand,” Berson said. “That’s very important to us. Whether the games, marketing, PR, social, the focus should be, and needs to be, on our presentation and this great product, and not on any other factors.”

Romo was arrested July 23 after Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped his vehicle on Interstate 43. He was cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, as well as for an open-container violation and unsafe passing. Under Wisconsin law, a first-offense OWI is generally treated as a civil rather than criminal offense.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 21, after the start of CBS’ NFL season.

Berson said the timing of the situation contributed to the network’s decision to move forward with Watt in the lead booth while Romo remains sidelined.

“Fortunately, we have a very deep bench, and I’m really proud of the way everyone’s stepping up and responding,” Berson said.

Romo joined CBS Sports in 2017 following his retirement from the Dallas Cowboys and has served as the network’s lead NFL analyst alongside Nantz. He signed a 10-year contract reportedly worth $180 million in 2020.

CBS Sports did not provide TheWrap with additional comment.