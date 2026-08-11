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Kennedy Center Ordered to Pay Musician $250,000 Over Canceled Concert

Musician Chuck Redd was accused of breach of contract after he dropped out of a Christmas Eve “Jazz Jam” due to President Trump adding his name to the institution

Workers stand on scaffolding near the signage for the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2026. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)
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The Kennedy Center has been ordered to pay more than $250,000 in legal fees to jazz musician Chuck Redd after suing him over his decision to cancel a performance and publicly oppose President Donald Trump’s name being added to the arts institution.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Tanya Jones Bosier ordered the Kennedy Center to pay Redd $252,479.70 in attorneys’ fees and costs, nearly all of the roughly $258,000 he sought.

Redd had been scheduled to perform at the performing arts center’s free Christmas Eve “Jazz Jam,” but backed out after its board voted in December to add Trump’s name to the building and branding. The musician also sent a statement to the Associated Press explaining his decision at the time.

As TheWrap previously reported, Kennedy Center leadership subsequently threatened Redd with a $1 million lawsuit, with then-president Richard Grenell accusing him of pulling a “political stunt.”

Maria Shriver speaks as Hearst Magazines hosts the 3rd Annual Women's Health Lab at The New York Historical on May 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Hearst Magazines)
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The center ultimately sued Redd for breach of contract, arguing that he had agreed to perform and accusing him of using its public platform to make a political statement.

But Bosier dismissed the lawsuit in June, finding that Redd had never signed a contract for the performance. She also sided with Redd under Washington, D.C.’s Anti-SLAPP Act, which protects speech on matters of public interest from lawsuits intended to silence or intimidate critics.

The judge noted that multiple artists had canceled performances following the Trump name change, but Redd was the only performer known to have publicly explained his decision and subsequently been sued.

The Kennedy Center objected to Redd’s request for legal fees, calling the amount “nothing short of astonishing” and arguing that it was disproportionate to the complexity of the case.

The Kennedy Center did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Workers stand on scaffolding near the signage for the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2026. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)
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A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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