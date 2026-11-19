President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has “just given a complete and total pardon” to the late baseball legend Pete Rose, wiping the star athlete’s slate clean after a career that became marred by a high-profile gambling scandal.

Trump teased the news in a press conference with UFC chief Dana White earlier this month, expressing that “I’d give Pete Rose a pardon” and praising the baseballer, who died in 2024 at age 83, for setting a batting record that “can never be broken.”

“I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND, whose record of 4,256 Hits in a Season will never be broken,” Trump echoed in his formal Truth Social announcement of the move on Thursday. “In addition, Pete played 3,562 career games (Highest Ever!), had 1,314 Runs batted in, 160 Home Runs, a .303 Batting Average, was a 17x All-Star, 3x World Series Champion, NL MVP, World Series MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, 2x Recipient of the Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award, Roberto Clemente Award, 3x NL batting champion and, just like the Great Roger Clemens, who won 354 games, was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

The president capped his Truth Social post with, “Politics, I guess!” before his requisite “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Rose is indeed regarded as one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history, but he was banned permanently from the Baseball Hall of Fame for gambling on his own games.

Nicknamed “Charlie Hustle,” a moniker originally meant as an insult that he adopted proudly, he was at the time of his death still the all-time MLB leader in hits with 4,256, games played with 3,562, at-bats with 14,053, singles with 3,215 and outs with 10,328. He also won the league’s Gold Glove award twice (in 1969 and 1970), and put in 17 All-Star appearances in five different positions, another league record.

His career came to an abrupt end in 1989, when it first became known that Rose had violated league rules by gambling on the sport while working in it.

MLB executives became aware of allegations about his gambling and questioned him early in the year, actions made public by Sports Illustrated that March. Just days later, a Cincinnati Enquirer exposé revealed that Rose had been investigated during the late 1970s for gambling. By August, then-baseball commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti (father of actor Paul Giamatti) gave Rose a lifetime ban from the sport.

In addition to the permanent ban from taking part in America’s Pastime, he was banned from the Hall of Fame three years later.