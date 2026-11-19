A federal judge ruled Thursday that President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and Penguin Random House can move forward, handing the president a legal victory in his broader campaign against major news organizations.
The decision keeps one of Trump’s biggest lawsuits against the media alive despite the judge dismissing two of its six counts and 27 challenged statements. The remaining claims put the Times’ reporting on Trump’s business history under continued legal scrutiny, with U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday finding that Trump’s complaint plausibly alleged “actual malice” involving seven statements accusing him of tax fraud and other financial crimes. The Times rejected the lawsuit as “a baseless attack on The Times and the rights of the free and independent press in this country.”
The lawsuit centers on two Times articles and “Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success,” a book by Times reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner that examines Trump’s business history and his claims of self-made wealth.
Among the statements allowed to move forward were allegations that Trump received more than $400 million from his father through fraudulent tax arrangements and benefited from transactions designed to avoid gift and estate taxes. Those allegations echoed the Times’ 2018 investigation into his family’s wealth. Another surviving statement involved reporting that authorities had investigated his alleged ties to organized crime and found financial violations.
Merryday questioned whether the reporters had sufficiently verified allegations involving complex financial crimes. He wrote that publishing such accusations without a formal opinion from a qualified expert could demonstrate reckless disregard for their accuracy.
The Times and Penguin Random House argued that Craig and Buettner reviewed approximately 100,000 pages of financial records, tax returns and other documents and consulted experts in tax law and financial investigations. But Merryday concluded that the expert assessments cited by the defendants were insufficient to eliminate serious doubts about the accusations.
The judge also denied Trump’s request to amend his complaint again and gave the defendants 28 days to respond to the remaining claims. The ruling does not establish that the Times’ reporting was false or defamatory.