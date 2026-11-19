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A federal judge ruled Thursday that President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and Penguin Random House can move forward, handing the president a legal victory in his broader campaign against major news organizations.

The decision keeps one of Trump’s biggest lawsuits against the media alive despite the judge dismissing two of its six counts and 27 challenged statements. The remaining claims put the Times’ reporting on Trump’s business history under continued legal scrutiny, with U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday finding that Trump’s complaint plausibly alleged “actual malice” involving seven statements accusing him of tax fraud and other financial crimes. The Times rejected the lawsuit as “a baseless attack on The Times and the rights of the free and independent press in this country.”