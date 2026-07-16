Trump Administration Escalates Leak Hunt as NYT Fights Subpoenas Over Air Force One Reporting

The Trump administration has intensified its effort to identify the source of leaks about security concerns involving President Donald Trump’s planned Air Force One replacement, a probe that has expanded beyond the White House and into what’s becoming an increasingly contentious legal fight with The New York Times.

CNN reported that FBI Director Kash Patel and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles are overseeing the investigation after reports raised questions about a Qatar-donated Boeing 747 that Trump wants to use as his presidential aircraft. As part of the inquiry, some White House officials have been asked to surrender their phones, while investigators have also sought information from aides who accompanied Trump on recent trips, according to the network. Not all officials have complied with the requests.

The leak investigation follows reporting by The New York Times that the $400 million aircraft has some security concerns, lacking some of the defensive capabilities found on the current Air Force One fleet. According to CNN, Trump was angered by the disclosures, prompting Patel to return to Washington, D.C., from a planned trip to Chicago to oversee the investigation.

The administration’s response has since broadened into a confrontation with the press.

The Times revealed that multiple reporters who worked on the story received Justice Department subpoenas within days of publication. The newspaper has asked a federal judge to quash the subpoenas, arguing they represent an improper attempt to force journalists to reveal confidential sources and retaliate against constitutionally protected reporting.

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Appearing on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” on Monday, NYT White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said the Justice Department’s actions departed from tradition, under which subpoenas targeting journalists are generally considered to be a last resort.

Questions about the aircraft surfaced last week when Trump unexpectedly switched to an older presidential plane for travel surrounding the NATO summit. Publicly, the president said the move would allow U.S. military members stationed at RAF Mildenhall in England to take a tour of the newer aircraft.

CNN, however, reported that people familiar with the matter said the replacement jet had been rapidly modified with defensive systems, but that it still didn’t match the security capabilities of the existing Air Force One. The full extent of the alleged security concerns has not been publicly disclosed.