Where to Watch the 2026 Home Run Derby: Start Time, Streaming Options and More

We’ve officially reached the MLB All-Star Break, and that means it’s time for fans to tune into this year’s Home Run Derby.

The premise is pretty self-explanatory; during the event, several stars from teams across the league come together to try and hit the most home runs. Usually, they have to do the most within a certain time limit, but things are a bit different this year — more on that momentarily.

The Derby first happened back in 1985 as part of MLB’s All-Star festivities and has seen several memorable performances from legends over the years. Below, you’ll find all the info you need on the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

When is the 2026 Home Run Derby?

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. But, you can start watching coverage of the event beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Will the 2026 Home Run Derby be available to stream?

It will indeed. In fact, this year marks the first time ever that the event will exclusively be streaming. You can watch it on Netflix.

Do I need a special kind of Netflix account to stream it?

Nope. Whether you pay for no ads or not, according to Netflix’s own site Tudum, “you’ll just need an active Netflix subscription” to watch the Home Run Derby.

How does the Home Run Derby work, exactly?

Good question, because the format of the event is changing this year. Now, instead of having a timer, players will be allowed to hit as many homers as they can, with their allotted swings per round. That means that they can take their time between swings, and loosen up their bodies.

Eight players will step up to the plate, and the top four from that group will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top two players go to the finals to duke it out for the championship.

Who’s competing this year?

This year, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby roster will be comprised of:

Ben Rice (New York Yankees)

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies)

Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals)

Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals)

Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays)

Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox)

Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox slugger)

Three of those batters are in the top home run hitters in the MLB this season.