Gov Andrew Cuomo’s ‘Mask Up America’ Campaign Features Jeffrey Wright, Morgan Freeman (Video)

The New York governor launched the campaign to get more people to wear facial coverings using star-studded videos Thursday

| July 16, 2020 @ 10:55 AM

New York governor Andrew Cuomo enlisted Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Jeffrey Wright, Morgan Freeman and more for his ‘Mask Up America” campaign, launched Thursday with two ads. Clips starring Wright and Freeman were released with the launch and there will be eight in total.

The campaign aims to educate Americans about the importance of wearing facial coverings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All eight PSAs will be available in partnership with the Ad Council and useable by broadcast and digital media outlets. They will air in donated media time and space not only in New York, but throughout the country.

The videos were directed by Kathryn Bigelow and produced by Jane Rosenthal and also featured Kaitlyn Dever, John Leguizamo, Anthony Mackie, Rosie Perez and Ellen Pompeo.

“New Yorkers suffered gravely when this pandemic hit our state and as we see other states battle the surge of COVID-19, we want to be sure all Americans know what we know here – that it is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another,” Cuomo said in a statement.

He went on, “We can only beat this virus if we are united as one, not divided by ideology or politics. In that spirit we worked with the best and most creative team to deliver this vital message in multiple ways and in different voices – I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me. It is simple as that. Mask Up America.”

Freeman’s “You Have My Respect” and Wright’s “An Easy Lift” premiered with the launch. Watch Freeman’s 30-second spot above.

