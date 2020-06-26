Behind-The-Scenes Footage of Netflix’s ‘Cuphead’ Series Showcases Animation Style, Voice Talent (Video)

The series, based on the popular 2017 video game, is “coming soon” to the streamer

| June 26, 2020 @ 10:16 AM
Cuphead

Netflix

Netflix gave “Cuphead” fans a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming adaptation of the popular 2017 video game on Friday.

In a roughly 45-second clip posted to Twitter, Netflix showcased art and animation from the series — titled “The Cuphead Show” — and lead actor Tru Valentino, who voices the titular animated teacup.

The “run and gun” style action video game “Cuphead” was developed by Canada-based Studio MHDR in 2017 for PC and console. Inspired by 1930s cartoons, the hero Cuphead and his brother Mugman are drawn in the style of Fleischer Studios, the animators known for creating Betty Boop, Popeye and first animating Superman.

Also Read: Peacock Unveils Trailers for Originals Slate Including 'Brave New World' and 'Psych 2' Movie (Video)

“The Cuphead Show” will be a comedy for all ages and will be co-executive produced by Studio MDHR leads Chad Moldenhauer and Jared Moldenhauer, as well as King Features Syndicate’s C.J. Kettler. Clay Morrow and Adam Paloian are supervising directors. Netflix has not released a debut date for “The Cuphead Show,” but the video notes it’s “coming soon.”

“Re-imagining the Fleischer style with these incredibly relatable siblings is going to be pretty fresh and new,” Kettler said in the video.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes clip below.

