Richard Lewis Says He Won’t Be in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11

When the 11th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” finally premieres, it will be without longtime series staple Richard Lewis.

Lewis, who has played a fictionalized version of himself on Larry David’s semi-autobiographical HBO comedy since its premiere, said Monday he can’t join in the fun this time around due to several surgeries he’s had in recent months.

“What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy,” Lewis tweeted, along with a picture of himself and David. “Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…⁦@HBO”

Also Read: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' to Return for Season 11 on HBO

“Curb” star Cheryl Hines, who plays Larry’s ex-wife on the comedy, commented: “Richard!!!! We looooooove you! Feel better! We’re going to miss you this season. Season 12 it is!”

Representatives for HBO did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for additional comment on Lewis’ participation in the upcoming Season 11.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” first debuted from the “Seinfield” creator in 2001, though has gone multiple years between seasons, meaning that only 100 episodes of the popular comedy have aired. It debuted its 10th season in January 2020. Also Read: Warner Bros Denies 'Harry Potter' TV Spinoff in the Works at HBO Max According to HBO, the comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go. David executive produces “Curb” with his series co-star Jeff Garlin, as well as Jeff Schaffer and Gavin Polone. Laura Streicher co-executive produces, with Jon Hayman as the consulting producer. “Curb” also features Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove and Ted Danson — and normally Lewis. Here’s hoping that “Curb Your Enthusiasm” does get picked up for Season 12 so Richard can return.