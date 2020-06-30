‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ to Return for Season 11 on HBO

“Curb Your Enthusasim” will return for an 11th season, HBO said Tuesday.

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are,” star Larry David said. “One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

No premiere date or production timeline was given for the new season.

“This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” first debuted from the “Seinfield” creator in 2001, though has gone multiple years between seasons, meaning that only 100 episodes of the popular comedy have aired. It debuted its 10th season in January.

According to HBO, the comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

David executive producers “Curb” with his series co-star Jeff Garlin, as well as Jeff Schaffer and Gavin Polone. Laura Streicher co-executive produces, with Jon Hayman as the consulting producer. “Curb” also features Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove and Ted Danson.