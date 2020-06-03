The CW has acquired an Italian thriller series starring Patrick Dempsey and is now shifting around its previously announced fall 2020-21 broadcast season schedule to accommodate it.

Called “Devils,” which also stars Alessandro Borghi, the series will take the place of “Dead Pixels” and “Two Sentence Horror Stories” during the 8-9 p.m. block on Wednesday nights this fall. “Coroner” will remain in its 9-10 p.m. slot right after. As a result, “Dead Pixels” will have a summer premiere, while”Two Sentence Horror Stories” has been bumped to Sundays this fall. That means “Masters of Illusion” is moving to Fridays at 8 p.m. in the fall, and “World’s Funniest Animals” will get the 9 p.m. slot after it.

“Devils” is based on the novel “I Diavoli” by Guido Maria Brera. It’s produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS. Creators include Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Daniele Cesarano, Barbara Petronio, and Ezio Abbate, executive producers are Luca Bernabei, Matilde Bernabei, Daniele Passani, Nick Hurran, Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino, Ben Harris, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker, and Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai for Sky.

The series also stars Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell, and Sallie Harmsen.

Also Read: Ruby Rose Breaks Silence on Leaving 'Batwoman': 'It Wasn't an Easy Decision'

“Devils” is produced by Luca Bernabei and directed by Nick Hurran and Jan Maria Michelini. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is doing international distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Here is the revised schedule from The CW:

MONDAY

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

Also Read: How The CW Plans to Finish Shooting 'Supernatural' in Time for Fall

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS

9:00-10:00PM CORONER

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

8:30-9:00PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

9:00-10:00PM PANDORA