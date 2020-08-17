The CW set several new fall premiere dates Monday, including the final run of “Supernatural” and the broadcast debut of “Swamp Thing.”

“Supernatural” begins rolling out the final seven episodes of Season 15 on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the season three premiere of “The Outpost” at 9 p.m. The beloved ghost and monster-hunting show will have its series finale on Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. following a finale special at 8 p.m. called “Supernatural: The Long Road Home.”

“Swamp Thing,” which was acquired from DC Universe, will have its broadcast premiere on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. Other acquisitions include “Devils,” the international financial conspiracy thriller starring Alessandro Borghi, premiering Oct. 7 followed by the Season 2 premiere of “Coroner,” as well as the Season 2 premiere of “Tell Me a Story” on Oct. 13.

The CW originals “Pandora” and “Outpost” have their second and third season premieres on Oct. 4 and 8, respectively.

The “iHeartRadio Music Festival” will premiere over two nights on Sept. 27 and 28.

Most original programming, like “Superman & Lois,” “Walker,” “The Flash,” “Legacies,” “Riverdale,” “Nancy Drew” and “All American,” is being held until January.

See the full list of premiere dates below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00-8:30 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8:00-10:00 p.m. IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8:00-10:00 p.m. IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:30 p.m. SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00 p.m. SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00 p.m. SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 p.m. TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:00-9:00 p.m. SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

9:00-10:00 p.m. SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)