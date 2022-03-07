Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara have been cast in The CW’s “Gotham Knights,” currently in the pilot phase.

The drama series revolves around Bruce Wayne’s son who teams up with the children of famous Batman villains in the wake of the Dark Knight’s murder.

Smythe will star as Harper Row. “Streetwise, acerbic and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything,” reads a character description. “But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts.”

DiChiara will play Cullen Row. After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, the transgender teen is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles.

Fallon’s on-screen debut was for director Tommy Lynch in the original web series “S.H.R.I.E.K.” She then landed a recurring role on Disney Channel’s popular series “I Didn’t Do It.” She also starred in the Nickelodeon film trilogy “Lost in the West.”

In 2019, DiChiara landed the leading role of Kai, a trans man, in the independent film “Relish,” for which he became the first trans actor to win the male category of Best Actor at the Young Artist Awards. This was his first time acting on screen. He also recently appeared in the film “The Furry Fortune.”

Smythe is represented by AEFH, Foundation Media Partners and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. DiChiara is represented by Innovative Artists and Maui X Productions.

“Gotham Knights” is not based on the upcoming video game from Warner Bros. of the same name, but rather the characters from the comics.

“Gotham Knights” will be written and executive produced by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux with Natalie Abrams as a writer and co-executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden will executive produce for Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.