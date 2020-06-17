Something Called ‘CW Happy Hour’ Earns Rare – and Awful – 0.0 Rating

Nine o’clock was NOT a happy hour for The CW last night. “CW Happy Hour,” a series of stand-up comedy specials, settled for a 0.0 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday.
That’s a rare rating to see, and it’s a terrible one. This week’s episode, a rebroadcast of Marina Franklin’s “Single Black Female,” managed just 309,000 total viewers.
NBC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 1.3/8 and 8.4 million viewers. At 10, “World of Dance” got a 0.9/6 and 4.4 million viewers.
ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, both taking a 0.5/3. ABC was third in viewers with 2.7 million and Univision was fourth with 1.7 million.
For ABC, an airing of 2017’s “Let It Fall,” a documentary film about the 1992 Los Angeles riots, from 8-10 p.m. got a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. At 10, “The Genetic Detective” had a 0.4/2 and 2.7 million viewers.
CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and second in viewers with 4.9 million. The network aired only repeats.
Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox, which aired all encores, was fifth in viewers with 1.3 million and Telemundo was sixth with 877,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 621,00. At 8, “DC’s Stargirl” managed a 0.2/1 and 933,000 viewers. At 9, “CW Happy Hour” settled for the above-mentioned rating and total viewer tally, plus a 0 share.
10 Highest-Rated Canceled or Ending Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)
For a TV show, the only thing more important than having solid Nielsen ratings, is staying on the air. One generally goes hand in hand with the other, but as we find out each spring, that's not always the case.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 10 highest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-2020 season that have been canceled or came to a plotted conclusion at Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last, and, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here.
These moms and dads got the ax this year with a not-high-enough demo rating.
ABC
Series: "Emergence" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 1.0
It didn't emerge enough from the pack for ABC to hand it another season.
ABC
Series: "Will & Grace" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 1.0
The comedy's second farewell season wasn't as highly rated, but more than a decade will do that to you.
NBC
Series: "How to Get Away With Murder" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 1.1
Definitely not killer, but not criminal either.
ABC
Series: "Hawaii Five-0" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.1
CBS says Aloha to this reboot's Friday numbers.
CBS
Series: "Empire" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 1.2
The Lyons went out with much quieter ratings than the ones they came roaring in with, but still louder than other show's that had planned endings this year.
Fox
Series: "The Good Place" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 1.2
Not heavenly, but good.
NBC
Series: "Criminal Minds" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.4
The long-running CBS drama made out like a bandit for a show in its 15th and final season.
CBS
Series: "Modern Family" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 1.6 ABC said goodbye to the Dunphys this spring, and their solid Nielsen numbers.
ABC
1 of 11
“Emergence” emerges on the wrong Wrap list
For a TV show, the only thing more important than having solid Nielsen ratings, is staying on the air. One generally goes hand in hand with the other, but as we find out each spring, that's not always the case.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 10 highest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-2020 season that have been canceled or came to a plotted conclusion at Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last, and, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here.