Something Called ‘CW Happy Hour’ Earns Rare – and Awful – 0.0 Rating

Nine o’clock was NOT a happy hour for The CW last night. “CW Happy Hour,” a series of stand-up comedy specials, settled for a 0.0 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday.

That’s a rare rating to see, and it’s a terrible one. This week’s episode, a rebroadcast of Marina Franklin’s “Single Black Female,” managed just 309,000 total viewers.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 1.3/8 and 8.4 million viewers. At 10, “World of Dance” got a 0.9/6 and 4.4 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, both taking a 0.5/3. ABC was third in viewers with 2.7 million and Univision was fourth with 1.7 million.

For ABC, an airing of 2017’s “Let It Fall,” a documentary film about the 1992 Los Angeles riots, from 8-10 p.m. got a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. At 10, “The Genetic Detective” had a 0.4/2 and 2.7 million viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and second in viewers with 4.9 million. The network aired only repeats.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox, which aired all encores, was fifth in viewers with 1.3 million and Telemundo was sixth with 877,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 621,00. At 8, “DC’s Stargirl” managed a 0.2/1 and 933,000 viewers. At 9, “CW Happy Hour” settled for the above-mentioned rating and total viewer tally, plus a 0 share.