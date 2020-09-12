CW’s ‘Superman & Lois’ Will Show Off New Threads for the Man of Steel

The upcoming “Superman & Lois” series from The CW has big plans for the “unusual nuclear family,” including children and an all-new superhero suit design for the Man of Steel, executive producer Todd Helbing said at a DC Fandome online panel Saturday.

Speaking with the panel host and DC chief creative officer Jim Lee, Helbing said the plan for the series set in the “Arrowverse” is to show the couple in a completely new way.

The story focuses on Superman and his wife Lois Lane, who move back to the town of Smallville after an unspecified “tragic event” and attempt to rebuild their lives. Lee said during the panel that the show will examine the classic superhero romance from another angle — parenthood — but will still be “more than just a show about this new, unusual nuclear family.”

Helbig said during the DC Fandome panel that his goal is “just to tell really a story as grounded as it could possibly be and have Superman in it and as a couple, we really get to lean into Clark and Lois not being Superman and the most famous journalist in the world, but really as parents.”

Helbig added that he plans to show more of the relationship between Superman and Lane, who works as a celebrity journalist for the fictional Metropolis newspaper, The Daily Planet.

“What is that like when you have jobs like that?” Helbig asked. “We wanted to present two kids who have completely different skill sets, and how do you deal with that as parents.”

Tyler Hoechlin will star as Superman, while Elizabeth Tulloch will play Lois Lane. The series’ logline is: The world’s most famous superhero (Hoechlin) and comic books’ most famous journalist (Tulloch) deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

