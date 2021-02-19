Old Supergirl

The CW’s Viewers Are Older Than Fox’s So Far This Season – Here’s Why

by | February 19, 2021 @ 1:04 PM

Find the median age for viewers of each broadcast network this season vs. last

Broadcast TV is for folks with more salt than pepper in their hair — especially during this oddball season, it seems. In a study of the median age of viewers for the broadcast networks thus far this season, TheWrap found that usually youth-skewing CW’s median-age viewer is 58.3 years old — a whopping six-and-a-half years older than last season. Meanwhile, ABC’s own median-age viewer nudged up a bit and Fox’s increased by nearly one year.

