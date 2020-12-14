‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Developers Apologize for Game’s Terrible Launch on Xbox and PlayStation

“Cyberpunk 2077” game developers CD Projekt Red apologized to its fans for the game’s poor quality during launch weekend, and said it will work to fix the glitches and bugs many players are reporting — and some are getting refunds for — as soon as possible.

Gamers were also quick to notice a stark contrast between the graphics advertised and the visuals that actually rendered on current consoles PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and many complained that they weren’t shown the real graphics for the game in ads.

“We would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered, and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” CD Projekt Red and its founder Marcin Iwinski said in a statement Sunday evening.

Bugs are typical in any new game, as the developers adjust to an influx of millions of players eager to report errors. But the $60 price tag and an unusually long wait (the game’s release was delayed three times, and it was originally supposed to come out in April) combined with visual and in-game effects that are far from what was promised have left many fans disappointed.

One of the most glaring issues was in the visuals and gameplay on current consoles. One player posted on Reddit that their character looked way different in the character customization screen than in-game. Other new players documented the hilarious glitches that happen with non-player characters in the world, including swapping wheelchairs and cars disappearing through walls.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk (whose girlfriend, musician Grimes, plays a futuristic android pop star in the game) responded to CD Projekt’s tweet with a screenshot of a Reddit user who was extra upset after playing the new game.

“I took a week off work to play this game and I quickly realized it’s not the game I’ve been thinking about every day for eight years. I cried myself to sleep and haven’t been able to function,” the post read. “I end up crying whenever I think about the game and I don’t even want to touch my PS4. This was supposed to be the future of gaming and now I don’t know what else I have to look forward to.”

Poland-based CD Projekt admitted it should have spent more time developing for Sony’s PS4 and Microsoft’s Xbox. One consoles, rather than pouring all its effort into making the next-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X games, which are set to come out early next year.

“We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” CD Projekt admitted. “We will fix bugs and crashes and improve the overall experience,” the company added, and said that the first round of patches for the game were released over the weekend, with another patch to come within the week.

Some gamers think the game is just a bad game, and will continue to be disappointing even if all the bugs or crashes are fixed. “Even if the game is ‘fixed’, the core game is just not that good. Not all it’s issues are easily fixable,” read one popular post on the game’s Reddit forum, which complimented the atmosphere and open world but said “the rest of the game’s features are simply lacking, or mediocre at best.”

Gamers who are still angry about their copy can opt to get a refund — CD Projekt noted that they’d give out full refunds to players who request them. “We would appreciate it if you give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy.”

