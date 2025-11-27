Cynthia Erivo took over the New York City’s streets to open the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

“It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life for me,” Erivo sang as she rocked an all burgundy outfit. “And I’m feeling good.”

Her return comes 10 days after the “Wicked: For Good” star lost her voice towards the end of the film’s promotional tour.

Afterward, the songstress cut the parade’s ribbon with the help of some of the Radio City Rockettes.

Check out the performance below.

Along with Erivo, several other musicians checked into the parade to perform, including Huntr/X, Kool & the Gang, Lil Jon, Taylor Momsen and more. The parade took place in New York City on Thursday, with a 2.5-mile route from West 77th St. and Central Part West to Macy’s Herald Square.

“Wicked: For Good,” which also stars Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and was directed by Jon M. Chu., hit theaters on Nov. 21. So far, “Wicked: For Good” has rocked the box office, garnering a domestic gross of $150 million and a global debut of $226 million. The film is now the second-biggest Hollywood debut of 2025.

More than 3.5 million spectators were expected to pop out for the parade. This year, the event introduced five new balloons, including Derpy Tiger from “KPop Demon Hunterts,” Buzz Lightyear, Pac Man and more.

Among the 34 balloons, the parade also featured 28 floats, 29 performers, 11 marching bands, four balloonicles, 33 clown crews, nine performance groups and 14 specialty units.