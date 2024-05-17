Veteran NBC News Correspondent Cynthia McFadden to Exit

NBC News’ senior legal and investigative correspondent Cynthia McFadden is departing her role at the network after 10 years.

“Next week I will report my last story here,” the TV news veteran wrote in an Instagram post announcing her exit on Friday. “These have been some of the most gratifying and productive years in a long career.”

Before joining NBC News, McFadden spent 20 years at ABC News as an anchor and correspondent known for her investigative reporting. The broadcast news veteran also served as a “Nightline” correspondent for 10 years, being named co-anchor in 2005 after Ted Koppel stepped down.

“It was a big decision to leave ABC after 20 years — to give up the ‘Nightline’ anchor chair and hit the road,” McFadden recounted in Friday’s post. “But the opportunity at NBC to dig deeply into some of the world’s most complex problems was just too good to resist. I am so happy I took the leap.”

While McFadden will be stepping away from broadcast journalism for the time being, she noted that “I have a list of things I have often said I wanted to do ‘someday.’ Well, someday is now, while I am still raring to go — and playing with a relatively full deck.”

Just last night, McFadden’s report on a group of former military trauma surgeons, nurses and paramedics calling for first responders to carry blood on rescue vehicles aired on “Nightly News,” the second part of which will air next week.

For the last decade, her investigative reporting has appeared across all network platforms, including “Today,” “NBC News Now,” “Meet the Press,” “Dateline” and NBCNews.com.

McFadden has also been awarded for her work many times, receiving broadcasting’s most coveted prizes, including Emmy, Peabody, duPont, Sigma Delta Chi and Foreign Press awards.