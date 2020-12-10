Marketing firm d2h Partners has acquired the Arenas Group, the first Hispanic entertainment marketing agency of its kind in Hollywood, the company announced on Thursday.

Founded by Santiago Pozo in 1988, the Arenas Group has worked on more than 600 films and television campaigns throughout its 31-year history. From “Selena” and “Ugly Betty” to Mel Gibson’s “Apocalypto” and, more recently, “When They See Us” and “Free Guy,” Arenas has marketed theatrical films, television, and streaming, with all the major Hollywood studios and media companies.

d2H Partners, led by branded response veterans Marcelino Miyares, Jr. and Patricia Testa, is a direct response advertising agency also specializing in the US Hispanic market.

“This acquisition combines the strengths of two leading specialty boutiques at the intersection of direct-to-consumer advertising and the entertainment industry at a time when the industry is becoming more and more subscription-based,” Miyares, Jr said in a statement to TheWrap. “d2H’s extensive experience in Media and Direct Response, and Consumer Insights will amplify the Arenas team’s expertise in Go-To-Market Strategy, Publicity, Promotions and Creative Advertising.”

“After 31 years running Arenas, it is time for me to spend more time writing, making films, and helping other creators,” added Pozo. “I have other mountains to conquer, and I hope a rewarding new chapter is in front of me. I am delighted that entrepreneurs of the caliber of Patricia and Marcelino, and our next generation of marketers are going to take the company I founded to the next level.”

Pozo will step down as CEO but remain an active participant in creative and strategic planning and direction.

The Arenas Group has recently expanded to Miami, a market that will be led by Arturo Turincio, the new Director of Publicity and Promotions. Turincio is a 20 year veteran whose resume includes key positions in Telemundo, Sony and in the marketing agency Moroch. Turincio will report to Alicia García de Angela, VP of Publicity and Promotions.

“We are very excited to have Arturo Turincio on board, and to continue building upon Santiago’s legacy, who single-handedly created the category of Spanish-language marketing of studio releases and opened the studios’ eyes to Latino box-office potential.” added Testa. “And there is plenty of room for growth for a well-established boutique, minority-owned and woman-owned agency like ours.”