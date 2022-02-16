DaBaby Sued for Assault and Battery After Bowling Alley Fight

A week after video surfaced of what appeared to be rapper DaBaby and several associates beating up Brandon Curiel, brother of DaBaby’s ex girlfriend DaniLeigh, Bills is suing DaBaby for assault and battery.

In paperwork filed in Los Angeles superior court on Wednesday, Curiel named DaBaby (real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk,) Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, where the brawl took place, and up to 100 as-yet unnamed individuals as defendants.

Curiel is suing for Assault, Battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Details of the incident are still coming together, but what is known is that on Feb. 10, Curiel, also known by his stage name Brandon Bills, said on social media that he wanted to fight DaBaby, citing alleged poor treatment of his sister DaniLeigh. Later that day he ended up at the bowling alley at the same time as DaBaby and his entourage, when the fight took place.

DaBaby has since said it was a matter of “self defense,” telling TMZ “Shouldn’t run around threatening people.” In his lawsuit, Curiel says DaBaby attacked him “suddenly and without warning.” Curiel also said that “at no time” did he “batter or attempt to batter” DaBaby.

Curiel is seeking general, special and punitive damages for each accusation, to be determined in court. He is also demanding that defendants cover all legal bills.

Representatives for DaBaby didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.