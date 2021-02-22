Daft Punk Breaks Up

Daft Punk, the pioneering electronic dance music duo, have broken up.

The band announced the news of their split in a video titled “Epilogue” on Monday, and the band’s publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the news to Pitchfork, though no reason was given for their split.

Daft Punk is a French duo made up of artists Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, and the band has been together since 1993, collaborating with dozens of musicians such as The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams and Giorgio Moroder, to name a few, as well as composed the musical score for Disney’s “Tron: Legacy.”

Watch the video announcement, which is excerpted from their 2006 film “Electroma,” above.

More to come…