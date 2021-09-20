‘Daily Show’ 2nd Pandemmy Awards Wants to Pick the Best (Wrong) COVID Treatment (Exclusive Video)

“The Daily Show” unveiled the nominees for the only award show that we all wish wasn’t happening: The Pandemmy Awards.

This year’s awards, the second (and please god hopefully last) annual, feature a clash between Bleach and Ivermectin for which is the best (horribly bad) COVID treatment, while Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens face off for which one knows world history the least.

Plus, plenty of regular people freaking out over masks will have a chance to take home some hardware this year (just make sure you wipe them down).

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah broke down the nominees more thoroughly during Monday’s show, which you can view in the player above.

Best Original COVID Treatment

Ivermectin (aka the horse dewormer)

Iodine

Bleach

Colloidal Silver

Contracting COVID

Oleandrin

Best Mile High Meltdown

“You’re a Liar”

“This is Tyranny”

“You Guys Fu–king Suck” (note: this is not said towards the New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars)

“GRRRRR..GRR! GRRR! GRR..GRRR”

“One C–ksucking Warnings”

Best Historical Adaptation

Tucker Carlson – “Jim Crow”

Steve Hilton – “Apartheid”

Candace Owens – “Segregation”

Marjorie Taylor Greene – “Nazi German”

If you want to take part in voting, you can head over right now to the Pandemmy Awards’ official site. Meanwhile, watch “The Daily Show” clip above, or check out the other categories in the videos below.

The winners will be announced on Sept. 28.

OUTSTANDING DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE BY A CONCERNED CITIZEN

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SCAPEGOATING

THE DONALD J. TRUMP “IT’S LIKE THE FLU” AWARD FOR WORST COVID PREDICTION

BEST VACCINE INCENTIVE THAT’S NOT

BEST COVID-SUPPORTING GOVERNOR

BEST SUPPORTING DISASTER IN A PANDEMIC