Trevor Noah Sets First ‘Daily Show’ Daytime Special as a Perfect Substitute for Your Kid’s Zoom Class (Video)

Trevor Noah is taking his talents from late night to early morning with his first-ever “Daily Show” daytime special.

Hosted by Noah, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational,” will feature correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr., as well as contributors Jordan Klepper and Lewis Black, teaching the “only remote-learning classes that skip calculus and grammar in favor of lessons that students will actually need in life.” KPop group NCT 127 will also be stopping by to give “a very special extra credit lesson.”

You can watch a preview for the 30-minute special above, in which you’ll get an idea of the curriculum that Noah has planned as the perfect substitute for your kid’s Zoom class, like “Who Hates Who,” “Math for Real Life,” how to survive the TSA, and what to do about mice.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational” premieres Wednesday, March 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. The special will air again later that day during “The Daily Show’s” regular time at 11/10c. The episode will be available the following morning on ViacomCBS’ streaming service, Paramount+, which was recently rebranded from CBS All Access.

There’s only one other time “The Daily Show” has aired as a daytime special in the history of the Comedy Central late-night series, which was Jon Stewart’s “Rally To Restore Sanity” in 2010.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational” is executive produced by Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz with Ian Berger and Elise Terrell serving as co-executive producers. The special is directed by Ian Berger along with segment directors Stacey Angeles, Sebastian DiNatale and David Paul Meyer. Pamela DePace and Ramin Hedayati are supervising producers, Zhubin Parang is supervising producer and writer and David Angelo is producer and head writer. Jocelyn Conn and Ryan Middleton are producers. Ari Pearce and Michael Stanger are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.