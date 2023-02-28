Hasan Minhaj began his week of guest hosting “The Daily Show” on Monday night with a prediction: if a wealth tax existed, people like J.K. Rowling might be more conscious of what they say.

Minhaj’s suggestion came while discussing Scott Adams, the creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip, who recently went on a tirade against Black people on his podcast. As a result, the “Dilbert” comic has been pulled from papers across the country, and Adams has been dropped by his publisher. And really, Minhaj is amazed that Adams caused this headache for himself when he could just “be happy” that he “got rich off doodles.”

“I’ve noticed one thing about a certain type of rich person. When they don’t have problems of their own, they have to just make up problems just to make their lives interesting,” Minhaj joked. “Right? They’re just like, sitting at home in the jacuzzi like ‘Hmm — what if I tweet about trans high school swimmers?'”

With that, the comedian turned his attention to “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling, who has earned continued backlash after spewing anti-trans rhetoric multiple times over. According to Minhaj, Rowling simply went looking for conflict.

“I can guarantee you, JK Rowling had zero opinions about trans people when she was on welfare,” he said.

Adams and Rowling, Minhaj argued, are pretty much textbook cases for why a wealth tax should be instituted.

“We need a wealth tax, not for infrastructure or schools, none of that Bernie s—,” Minhaj joked. “Rich people, this is for your own good. The wealth tax is actually a shut the f— up tax. Spend more time working, kissing your loved ones, getting groceries! You know, being a normal person.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video below.