‘The Daily Show’ Roasts MAGA Threats to Flee NYC After Mamdani Win: ‘Fastest a Mayor Has Ever Delivered on a Campaign Promise’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper spent his Wednesday night monologue recapping Tuesday’s pivotal state elections, which he said proved that Democrats are not only alive but “coked up like Don Jr. at a crypto convention.”

“Of course, the biggest story of the night was Zohran Mamdani,” Klepper noted, referring to Mamdani’s election as the new Mayor of New York City. Regarding how the New York representative pulled off his win against state political veteran Andrew Cuomo, Klepper joked, “Mamdani won by assembling a coalition of young people, working-class families, pagan graphic designers, non-binary baristas and, of course, Bushwick couples looking to make him their third.”

In the wake of Mamdani’s win, Klepper rolled a highlight reel of right-wing TV anchors and political pundits claiming that at least 9% of New York citizens will leave the city after Mamdani is sworn in as its new mayor. “Wow. You’re telling me 9% of apartments are about to become available?” Klepper joked. “Holy s—t. That would be the fastest a mayor has ever delivered on a campaign promise.”

“Seriously, though, I don’t want a million people to leave New York City. I want 2 million people to leave New York City,” the “Daily Show” host added. “My subway commute this morning was so packed, I had to sit on an elderly man’s lap… and he was already stacked on top of a pregnant teenager.”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself in the video below.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Klepper reacted to a viral clip of a young California voter who was interviewed outside of her local voting place Tuesday. “It’s giving Election Day,” the young voter said. “It’s giving yes on Prop 50. It’s giving hot people vote yes on Prop 50.”

In response, a flabbergasted Klepper joked, “This clip is giving… me a migraine. It’s giving me second thoughts about democracy being for everybody. It’s giving let’s raise the voting age to one year older than she is.” The “Daily Show” host then capped off his monologue by reacting to a clip of incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrating his forthcoming freedom from public service and telling reporters Tuesday night, “Let me bounce, man. I got a whole life to live.”

“Hey, man. No one forced you to be mayor. You ran for mayor!” Klepper told Adams. “Also, you’re currently the mayor! You have two months left! It’s way too early to give a Jerry Maguire speech.” To honor Adams’ departure, Klepper rolled a montage of some of the New York City official’s strangest speeches and public remarks, thanking him for “whatever it is you did as mayor.”