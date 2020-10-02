Trevor Noah Says If Trump Can Beat IRS, #MeToo and ‘English Language’ and Still Get COVID-19, So Can You (Video)

Trevor Noah responded to President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis Friday, saying “coronavirus doesn’t care about your politics, it doesn’t care if you believe in it or not” — but it does care if you wear a mask.

“He had the secret service bitch slap anyone who even sneezed in his direction and yet still, because he wasn’t wearing a mask, and he insisted coronavirus was fake and didn’t take the necessary precautions he should have, now, he’s back in the bunker being cussed at by Melania like he was a White House Christmas decoration,” “The Daily Show” host said in a video posted to the Comedy Central late-night series’ YouTube said.

Noah added: “If corona could get Trump, the guy who beat the popular vote, the guy who beat Robert Mueller, the guy who beat 18 Republicans, the guy who beat the IRS, the guy who beat the #MeToo movement, the guy who beat the English language — then you best believe that corona can get you. Wear a mask.”

Also Read: 3 White House Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19 (Report)

Watch Noah’s full message via the video above.

President Trump said Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, following aide Hope Hicks’ diagnosis earlier that date. On Friday afternoon, the White House said Trump will be taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

In a letter released earlier on Friday, Trump’s physician said the president had taken a “single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” — an experimental treatment — as well as zinc, vitamin D, famotidine (the generic name for Pepcid), melatonin and aspirin. The letter described Trump as “fatigued but in good spirits” and first lady Melania Trump as having a “mild cough and headache.”

According to two people close to Trump who spoke with the New York Times, the president has a “low-grade fever, nasal congestion and a cough.”