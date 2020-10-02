Trevor Noah Says If Trump Can Beat IRS, #MeToo and ‘English Language’ and Still Get COVID-19, So Can You (Video)
“Coronavirus doesn’t care about your politics, it doesn’t care if you believe in it or not,” “Daily Show” host says
Jennifer Maas | October 2, 2020 @ 1:56 PM
Last Updated: October 2, 2020 @ 2:55 PM
Trevor Noah responded to President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis Friday, saying “coronavirus doesn’t care about your politics, it doesn’t care if you believe in it or not” — but it does care if you wear a mask.
“He had the secret service bitch slap anyone who even sneezed in his direction and yet still, because he wasn’t wearing a mask, and he insisted coronavirus was fake and didn’t take the necessary precautions he should have, now, he’s back in the bunker being cussed at by Melania like he was a White House Christmas decoration,” “The Daily Show” host said in a video posted to the Comedy Central late-night series’ YouTube said.
Noah added: “If corona could get Trump, the guy who beat the popular vote, the guy who beat Robert Mueller, the guy who beat 18 Republicans, the guy who beat the IRS, the guy who beat the #MeToo movement, the guy who beat the English language — then you best believe that corona can get you. Wear a mask.”
President Trump said Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, following aide Hope Hicks’ diagnosis earlier that date. On Friday afternoon, the White House said Trump will be taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.
In a letter released earlier on Friday, Trump’s physician said the president had taken a “single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” — an experimental treatment — as well as zinc, vitamin D, famotidine (the generic name for Pepcid), melatonin and aspirin. The letter described Trump as “fatigued but in good spirits” and first lady Melania Trump as having a “mild cough and headache.”
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
1 of 106
Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.