‘Daily Show’ Offers Trump Legal Services in Full-Page Washington Post, NY Times Ads

“Are you a soon-to-be ex-president? About to lose legal immunity? Has your lawyer gone to jail?” asks faux legal advertisement aimed at Trump

| August 27, 2020 @ 9:23 AM
Trevor Noah Coronavirus Song Audience Free Daily Show

Comedy Central

The “Daily Show” is offering President Donald Trump legal counsel — jokingly, of course — in a new full-page ad in national papers the Washington Post, New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

The ads appeared Thursday morning and appeal directly to the president: “Are you a soon-to-be ex-president? About to lose legal immunity? Has your lawyer gone to jail? Call the very fine people on your side.”

The implications and references, in order, are that Democratic nominee Joe Biden will win in the November election, so Trump will lose any immunity that the presidency affords him, which is bad news, since his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, went to jail and as turned anti-Trump. “Very fine people” refers to Trump’s comments about neo-Nazis and counter-protesters who descended on Charlottesville in 2017.

Also Read: Tomi Lahren Inadvertently Calls Trump a Fool in Hindi (Video)

Trevor Noah and other “Daily Show” talents pose in serious expressions and dark suits, parodying stereotypical legal ads. They’re branded “Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons, presidential attorneys,” and say they can help with corruption, mega-corruption, emoluments, “shady rich guy tax stuff” and more.

There are cheeky references to the payments made by Cohen to adult actress Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump before he was president, and an assurance on the bottom of the ad that the firm doesn’t speak Spanish.

Calling the number listed — 1-210-WH-CRIME (1-210-942-7463) — leads observers to a pre-recorded message with various prompts. Give it a try.

