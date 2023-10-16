A ‘Snow White’ Movie Starring Conservative YouTuber Brett Cooper Is Coming to Daily Wire (Video)

The project will be the first feature-length film produced for the right-wing media company’s children’s vertical

"Snow White And The Evil Queen" (Photo courtesy of DailyWire+)
The Daily Wire announced Monday that it is making a live-action Snow White movie starring conservative media personality Brett Cooper.

Called “Snow White And The Evil Queen,” the film is slated as the first feature-length production for the Daily Wire’s children’s vertical, Bentkey. Daily Wire — which also produces Cooper’s YouTube series “The Comments Section” — posted a teaser on X (formerly Twitter).

“Once upon a time,” the video begins with a woman singing while a camera takes aerial shots of a forest. The next clip shows a woman stacking apples in a basket. “In time, a prince would come. Once upon a time, but now that time is gone.”

As the video concludes, it shows a full reveal of Cooper as the woman seen, before its end title, which read “Coming Soon.” The film is set to come out in 2024, according to the clip.

Jeremy Boreing, co-founder of Daily Wire, announced the project with a statement confirming the conservative political goals of the film.

“Instead of telling stories about timeless truth, what the ancient fairy tales were all about, Disney’s new ‘Snow White’ is an apology for their past and will expose children to the popular but destructive lies of the current moment,” Boreing said per the Daily Wire. “It’s a story about a princess and a prince, about beauty and vanity, about love and its power to raise us from death to life. It’s our own adaptation of an ancient fairy tale.”

“Snow White is such a beautiful character, and I’m honored to be playing her. Like all the best fairy tales, this is a story with timeless values, like love, friendship, and kindness, and I can’t wait to share them,” Cooper said.

Boereing also criticized Disney, and claimed that Bentkey debut with 150 episodes of shows, including four originals.

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

