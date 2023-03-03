Fictional band Daisy Jones & the Six is set to take the stage -- and small screen -- beginning in March. Adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the Prime Video TV series comes from Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine. Reid’s novel was the February 2019 Reese’s Book Club selection, but the rights to adapt the book itself were optioned before it was officially published. Nearly five years later, delayed by COVID, the show will rock the world in its global debut on Prime Video March 3.
Many characters come together to form the iconic band, from Riley Keough’s Daisy Jones to Sam Claflin’s Billy Dunne. Set mostly in the ‘70s Los Angeles rock scene on the Sunset Strip, the story is steeped in rock 'n roll lore and set to songs like Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” and Marc Bolan and T. Rex’s “Bang a Gong (Get It On).” Industry executives, managers and groupies are also well-represented.
Here are the cast and characters of Prime Video and Hello Sunshine’s “Daisy Jones & the Six”:
Margaret “Daisy” Jones (Riley Keough)
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough portrays the force that is Daisy Jones. Daisy grew up near the strip, taking advantage of every possible moment to sneak into the local venues and watch the up-and-coming bands and attend parties with the stars. She wants to write her own songs one day, but she lacks the courage and confidence to use her voice because her parents and boyfriends aren’t super supportive. She meets Simone (Nabiyah Be) who connects her to Teddy Price (Tom Wright), and once she gets featured on a hit single with The Six, the world truly becomes her oyster.
Riley Keough is known for her roles of Capable in “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), Krystal in “American Honey” (2016), Kim in “It Comes at Night” (2017) and Mellie Logan in “Logan Lucky” (2017). She played Christine Reade in “The Girlfriend Experience,” and she stared opposite Taylour Paige in “Zola” (2020) as Stefani. She also recently played Lauren Reece in “The Terminal List” on Prime Video.
Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin)
The elder Dunne brother gets sucked into joining a band that his younger brother Graham (Will Harrison) starts for fun. But after a few practices, Billy takes over the band, and following a fateful gig at a wedding, he goes all in on taking “The Dunne Brothers” to the next level. Billy’s ego and charisma can only be matched by Daisy’s when she comes into the picture and challenges the way he runs things.
Sam Claflin is most well known for portraying Finnick Odair in "The Hunger Games" film franchise. He also brought JoJo Moyes’ novel “Me Before You” to life by playing Will Traynor in the film adaptation. More recently, he has starred opposite Shailene Woodley in “Adrift” (2018) and as Mycroft Holmes in “Enola Holmes” (2020). Claflin kicked off his career by appearing in “The Pillars of the Earth” followed by “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011). He played William in “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012) as well as Alex Stewart in “Love, Rosie” (2014).
Camila Alvarez (Camila Morrone)
Camila nonchalantly enters Billy’s life one day at the laundromat. She is a photographer who captures great footage of the band’s early beginnings while dating Billy. Camila is younger than Billy, but when she decides to go with him as the band journeys to California to take their shot, she stands by him even in fame’s darker moments. Camila glues The Dunne Brothers, later The Six, and even Daisy Jones together, holding them together despite how it makes her feel.
Camila Morrone is an American model and actress. She is known for playing Jordan Kersey in “Death Wish” (2018), Jessie in “Never Goin’ Back” (2018) and Ruby in “Valley Girl” (2020). She is set to appear in the upcoming film “Marmalade” alongside Joe Keery.
Graham Dunne (Will Harrison)
Graham is Billy’s younger, sweeter brother. He looks to Billy for advice on girls and guitars. It’s his idea to form the band, but he knows he can’t do it without his brother. Graham grounds Billy when he gets emotionally wound up, and when they start performing alongside other bands he finds a great addition to their group, turning “The Dunne Brothers” into “The Six.”
Will Harrison has appeared in CBS’s TV series "Madam Secretary." He plays Max in "This Film About My Mother," and he is set to appear as David Herold in the upcoming series "Manhunt."
Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse)
Karen holds her own amongst the four men in the band. She and Camila forge a strong bond. Karen played keys for The Winters before The Six snagged her, and she paves her own path as a woman, asserting herself and doing things her way without listening to the men of rock 'n roll.
Suki Waterhouse is known for playing Sarah in “Assassination Nation” (2018), Tiffany in “A Rainy Day in New York” (2019) and Camille Meadows in “Seance” (2021). She has also appeared in films like “Daliland” alongside Christopher Briney" and "The Broken Hearts Gallery" (2020). She also played Bethany in "Love, Rosie" alongside Sam Claflin.
Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse)
Eddie starts out on guitar, but when Chuck Loving decides to quit The Dunne Brothers to become a dentist, Billy asks him to switch to bass, where he remains the rest of his time with the band. Eddie knew Camila growing up, and he holds a few grudges against Billy.
Josh Whitehouse is known for portraying Chris in “Alleycats” (2016), Hugh Armitage in the TV series "Poldark," Sir Cole in “The Knight Before Christmas” (2019) and Randy in “Valley Girl” (2020).
Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon)
Warren anchors the band as its drummer, who isn’t afraid to trip out on drugs once in a while. His easygoing personality counters the more competitive natures of Billy and Eddie, and he might the most happy-go-lucky guy in the band, as he is the one who spends all of his money on a van to transport them from city to city.
Sebastian Chacon is known for playing Carlos in “Emergency” (2022). He also portrayed Fly Rico in “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.” He appeared in the series “Pose” as Pito.
Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be)
Simone is a singer looking to pave her own way like Daisy. The two meet at a party and become fast friends. It's Simone who encourages Daisy to get up on stage and let the world hear her voice. It is also Simone who connects Daisy to Teddy Price.
Nabiyah Be has previously appeared in “Black Panther” (2018) as Linda. She also did a short film called “White Wedding” (2021).
Teddy Price (Tom Wright)
Teddy Price is one of the big-name producers in LA, and Billy idolizes him. Price works at Sound City Recording Studios, and he works with Simone Jackson before meeting Daisy and then Billy Dunne, eventually combining them in a stroke of genius.
Wright is known for playing Charles in “Marked for Death,” Cooper in “Murder at 600,” Morgan in “Seinfeld,” and Detective WIlliams in “Barbershop.”
Rod Reyes (Timothy Olyphant)
Rod spots The Dunne Brothers at one of their earliest gigs in Pittsburgh, where he encourages them to move to Los Angeles if they’re serious about making music. He is a tour manager, but he helps them with connections when they do decide to move to LA and call on him.
Timothy Olyphant is known for playing Todd Gaines in “Go” (1999), Nick in “A Perfect Getaway” (2009), David in “The Crazies” (2010) and Raylan Givens in the TV series “Justified.” More recently he has appeared in the show “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Fargo,” “The Starling” and “Amsterdam.”