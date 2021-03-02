Dakota Fanning to Play Susan Ford in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Dakota Fanning has joined Showtime’s upcoming “The First Lady” anthology series, where she’ll play Susan Ford, the daughter of former president Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford.

Fanning will appear in six of the episodes. Aaron Eckhart and Michelle Pfieffer portray the 38th president and former first lady, respectively.

Here is how Showtime describes the youngest female Ford: “As a teenager in the White House during the tumultuous mid-70’s, she often introduced progressive ideas to the presidential family.”

The series is described as an exploration of the lives of “America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies,” according to Showtime. The first season will center on three former occupants of the White House: Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. Viola Davis will play Obama, while Gillian Anderson will play Eleanor Roosevelt.

O-T Fagbenle will play Barack Obama, the 44th president. The role of Franklin Delano Roosevelt has yet to be cast.

Additional cast members for “The First Lady” include Judy Greer as Nancy Howe, Jayme Lawson as young Michelle Obama, Kristine Froseth as young Betty Ford, and Rhys Wakefield as Vice President Dick Cheney.

Susanne Bier will direct the entire first season.

“First Ladies” is executive produced by Cathy Schulman via Welle Entertainment, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions, Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media, Brad Kaplan via LINK Entertainment and Aaron Cooley.