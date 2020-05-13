Dakota Johnson in Talks to Join Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Olivia Wilde is directing

| May 13, 2020 @ 12:45 PM Last Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 12:52 PM
Dakota Johnson Suspiria

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson is in talks to join Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine and Wilde are starring — Wilde is directing and producing, and she’ll work from a screenplay from her collaborator on “Booksmart,” Katie Silberman.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is a psychological thriller set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Character details are being kept under wraps beyond the logline, but Pugh will lead the cast.

New Line acquired “Don’t Worry Darling” as a spec script last August, beating out 18 different studios in a hefty auction. Silberman wrote the screenplay based on the spec by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce with Wilde and Silberman. Catherine Hardwicke will executive produce alongside Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The project is being overseen by studio execs Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Johnson most recently starred in “The Friend” alongside Jason Segel, as well as “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with LaBeouf. Her other most recent credits include “Suspiria,” “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and “How to Be Single.” She is perhaps best known for her role in the “Fifty Shades” franchise.

Johnson is represented by WME, Untitled, Slate PR and Ziffren Brittenham.

