tuesday ratings football next cosmos

Fox/Getty/Fox

Fox Sees Huge Tuesday Ratings Jump From Rescheduled Dallas Cowboys Game

by | December 9, 2020 @ 8:38 AM

ABC’s “Big Sky” wants the old lineup back

Thanks to COVID postponements, we ended up with another Tuesday night football game this week. While Dallas Cowboys fans may be unhappy with the result (and the whole season, really), Fox certainly isn’t. The NFL game was one hell of a ratings upgrade from last week’s Tuesday primetime lineup of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” and “Next.”

The Baltimore Ravens win provided stiff competition for the rest of broadcast television, with ABC’s “Big Sky” being among the biggest sufferers week to week.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

