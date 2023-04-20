Fox News and Dan Bongino have parted ways after they couldn’t agree on the terms for a new contract for the host.

“Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel,” the former Secret Service agent and New York City police officer said Thursday on his podcast “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”

Bongino continued: “I want you to it’s not some big conspiracy. I promise you. There’s not there’s no acrimony. This wasn’t some like WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension. And that’s really it. The sad part is, again, I really enjoyed myself there and you know they were good to me for 10 years.”

Bongino’s podcast, which was a commentary and interview-based show, made its debut in June of 2021, airing every Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET. “Unfiltered” also streamed on Fox Nation, where it will also come to an end. Bongino’s final episode aired this past Saturday, and his show will not be on this weekend despite an offer from Fox News to produce a finale.

“I apologize for the last-minute nature of it,” Bongino said in his podcast, as first reported by Forbes. “But sometimes, you know, contract negotiations don’t go as planned. Again, it’s not anything negative. I leave a very happy camper. And who knows? Maybe you’ll see me there again one day. We’ll see what the future bears. So I wish them all the best. And I know the feeling is mutual there because I have a lot of good friends.”

In a statement to TheWrap, a spokesperson for Fox News said: “We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Fox will replace “Unfiltered’s” time slot with Lawrence Jones’ series “Lawrence Jones Cross Country,” as well as an encore of “The Big Saturday,” which will air at 10 p.m. ET this week.